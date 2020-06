Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Newer Construction ~ Walk to Maria Carillo ~ Gorgeous House ~ Rincon Valley - Live in this almost brand new home in lovely Rincon Valley!! Enjoy the amazing views from one of the two decks!! Large windows in the family room provides lots of natural light. All of the best upgrades. Quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and wood floors. This is a must see!! Call today for a tour of this beautiful home.



Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.com

Sonoma Marin Property Management, Inc.

DRE# 02037927



(RLNE4625553)