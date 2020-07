Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access playground pool table

Welcome home to Bella Vista Apartments. Nestled near the bay in desirable Santa Clara, California, our luxurious one and two bedroom apartments for rent feature modern conveniences to complement your dynamic lifestyle. Spend your Sunday morning tailgating before a 49ers game at Levis Stadium or treat yourself to a leisurely hike and an afternoon of bird-watching at Alviso Marina County Park.







With contemporary interiors and high-end finishes in the kitchen, bathroom, and beyond, our gated community puts you right where you want to be. Whether youre a student at Mission College, an employee at Intel, a growing family, or anyone in between, you can experience exceptional living at Bella Vista Apartments.