895 Quince Ave Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

First Showing Saturday May 2nd.

Great Town-home, Conveniently located with Easy Access to 280, Lawrence Expressway, and San Tomas Expressway. Perfect for anyone working in the South Bay or just about anywhere in Silicon Valley.



Nice, quiet Neighborhood. Amazing sunlit end unit with great floor plan. 2 levels and 1426 sq.ft of living space, on top of a two car garage with abundant storage. Bay windows in every room. Decorative Fireplace in the spacious living room. Formal and Informal Dining Areas Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer located upstairs, where you need them. Vaulted Ceilings in all the bedrooms. Water, Sewer & Trash included. Call Today!