All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 895 Quince Ave Unit 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
895 Quince Ave Unit 7
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

895 Quince Ave Unit 7

895 Quince Avenue · (408) 703-5704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

895 Quince Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1426 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First Showing Saturday May 2nd.
Great Town-home, Conveniently located with Easy Access to 280, Lawrence Expressway, and San Tomas Expressway. Perfect for anyone working in the South Bay or just about anywhere in Silicon Valley.

Nice, quiet Neighborhood. Amazing sunlit end unit with great floor plan. 2 levels and 1426 sq.ft of living space, on top of a two car garage with abundant storage. Bay windows in every room. Decorative Fireplace in the spacious living room. Formal and Informal Dining Areas Utility Closet w/ Washer & Dryer located upstairs, where you need them. Vaulted Ceilings in all the bedrooms. Water, Sewer & Trash included. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have any available units?
895 Quince Ave Unit 7 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have?
Some of 895 Quince Ave Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
895 Quince Ave Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 pet-friendly?
No, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Quince Ave Unit 7 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 895 Quince Ave Unit 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nantucket Apartments
1600 Nantucket Cir
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Marina Playa
3500 Granada Avenue
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Solera
2050 Royal Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Bella Vista Luxury Apartments
1500 Vista Club Cir
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Villas on the Boulevard
2615 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
River Terrace
730 Agnew Road
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Timberleaf
2147 Newhall St
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity