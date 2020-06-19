3416 Forbes Avenue

Amenities
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.
Home amenities:
- New stainless steel refrigerator
- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher
- Central heat and A/C
- Recently upgraded electrical
- 2 car garage with washer and dryer
- Backyard with overhang for good shade
Schools: (Future tenant MUST confirm)
Elementary - Sutter Elementary
Middle School - Unknown
High School - Santa Clara High
Other information:
- Move in date: Ready now!
- Lease: 12-month lease
- No smoking, small dogs and cats OK. Call for more details on pets.
Contact Information:
Drive by and call (408) 489-1412, ask for Steve.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.