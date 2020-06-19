All apartments in Santa Clara
3416 Forbes Avenue

3416 Forbes Avenue · (408) 916-1183
Location

3416 Forbes Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.

Home amenities:
- New stainless steel refrigerator
- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher
- Central heat and A/C
- Recently upgraded electrical
- 2 car garage with washer and dryer
- Backyard with overhang for good shade

Schools: (Future tenant MUST confirm)
Elementary - Sutter Elementary
Middle School - Unknown
High School - Santa Clara High

Other information:
- Move in date: Ready now!
- Lease: 12-month lease
- No smoking, small dogs and cats OK. Call for more details on pets.

Contact Information:
Drive by and call (408) 489-1412, ask for Steve.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3416 Forbes Avenue have any available units?
3416 Forbes Avenue has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 3416 Forbes Avenue have?
Some of 3416 Forbes Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3416 Forbes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3416 Forbes Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3416 Forbes Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3416 Forbes Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3416 Forbes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3416 Forbes Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3416 Forbes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3416 Forbes Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3416 Forbes Avenue have a pool?
No, 3416 Forbes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3416 Forbes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3416 Forbes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3416 Forbes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3416 Forbes Avenue has units with dishwashers.
