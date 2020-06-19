3416 Forbes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming four bedroom, two full bath single-family home. 1,420 sq.ft. The major intersection is Lawrence Expressway and Pruneridge Ave. Located close to many tech companies.



Home amenities:

- New stainless steel refrigerator

- Fully loaded kitchen with dishwasher

- Central heat and A/C

- Recently upgraded electrical

- 2 car garage with washer and dryer

- Backyard with overhang for good shade



Schools: (Future tenant MUST confirm)

Elementary - Sutter Elementary

Middle School - Unknown

High School - Santa Clara High



Other information:

- Move in date: Ready now!

- Lease: 12-month lease

- No smoking, small dogs and cats OK. Call for more details on pets.



Contact Information:

Drive by and call (408) 489-1412, ask for Steve.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.