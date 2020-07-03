2899 Toyon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Cupertino Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Santa Clara home w/Cupertino Schools featuring remodeled dine-in kitchen, spacious living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, grey subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, dark laminate floors, pendant lights, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances including gas range, chimney hood, counter depth refrigerator, and dishwasher. Other home features include exposed beam ceiling in living room w/large windows for natural light, hardwood floors in living/hallway/bedrooms, sliders off living room and master bedroom to patio and landscaped yard, front load washer/dryer included in interior laundry room, forced air heat, dual pane windows, custom built playhouse in backyard, 2 car garage w/auto opener.



Gardening service paid by Landlord. Small pets possible w/approval. Renters insurance is required.



Cupertino Schools*

-Eisenhower Elementary

-Hyde Middle School

-Cupertino High



*School information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please check with district to verify availability.



(RLNE2467527)