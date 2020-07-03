All apartments in Santa Clara
2899 Toyon Drive

2899 Toyon Drive · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2899 Toyon Drive, Santa Clara, CA 95051

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2899 Toyon Drive · Avail. now

$4,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and Bright 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Santa Clara Home w/Cupertino Schools - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Santa Clara home w/Cupertino Schools featuring remodeled dine-in kitchen, spacious living room and formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen features quartz counters, grey subway tile backsplash, recessed lighting, dark laminate floors, pendant lights, breakfast bar, and stainless appliances including gas range, chimney hood, counter depth refrigerator, and dishwasher. Other home features include exposed beam ceiling in living room w/large windows for natural light, hardwood floors in living/hallway/bedrooms, sliders off living room and master bedroom to patio and landscaped yard, front load washer/dryer included in interior laundry room, forced air heat, dual pane windows, custom built playhouse in backyard, 2 car garage w/auto opener.

Gardening service paid by Landlord. Small pets possible w/approval. Renters insurance is required.

Cupertino Schools*
-Eisenhower Elementary
-Hyde Middle School
-Cupertino High

*School information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Please check with district to verify availability.

(RLNE2467527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2899 Toyon Drive have any available units?
2899 Toyon Drive has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 2899 Toyon Drive have?
Some of 2899 Toyon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2899 Toyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2899 Toyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2899 Toyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2899 Toyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clara.
Does 2899 Toyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2899 Toyon Drive offers parking.
Does 2899 Toyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2899 Toyon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2899 Toyon Drive have a pool?
No, 2899 Toyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2899 Toyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 2899 Toyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2899 Toyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2899 Toyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
