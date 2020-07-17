All apartments in Santa Clara
2380 Homestead Road, Unit 3205

2380 Homestead Road · No Longer Available
Location

2380 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Second Floor Condo off San Tomas Expressway ~ Small Dogs Welcome - 360 Tour Link:
https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=ehjYCI0-5UmCT_RMO_l7KQ&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1

Welcome to this exceptionally well maintained one bedroom one bath condominium. This home features a full kitchen that opens up to the large living room. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, microwave hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

Spacious bedroom, indoor laundry, double pane windows, wall air conditioner in living room, attic fan, balcony, extra storage in attic, and one carport parking space.

Small dogs (under 30 lbs.) negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit.

The unit is centrally located off of San Tomas Expressway and Homestead close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy access to highways 87, 280, and 101

To learn more about Golden State Property Management visit our YouTube Channel:
https://youtu.be/E3ub3Y0r4KQ

**WE ONLY REVIEW APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED THROUGH OUR WEBSITE FOR SECURITY PURPOSES. Applications submitted to Zillow are not valid.
PLEASE APPLY AT GoldenStatePropertyManagement.com/Vacancies .**

**Please note: Golden State Property Management will never ask for funds prior to an application approval. We require that you view the property before submitting an application and will always have a manager meet at the property for showings.

***Appointments are not scheduled over email. Please call 408-477-2635 and reference the property address to make an appointment. ***

DRE# 01948025

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3277117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

