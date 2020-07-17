2380 Homestead Road, Unit 3205

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Second Floor Condo off San Tomas Expressway ~ Small Dogs Welcome

Unit Amenities: air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage, granite counters, microwave, patio/balcony, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances
Property Amenities: pet friendly, carport parking

Second Floor Condo off San Tomas Expressway ~ Small Dogs Welcome - 360 Tour Link:

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=ehjYCI0-5UmCT_RMO_l7KQ&hideleadgen=1&autorotation=1



Welcome to this exceptionally well maintained one bedroom one bath condominium. This home features a full kitchen that opens up to the large living room. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, microwave hood, dishwasher, and refrigerator.



Spacious bedroom, indoor laundry, double pane windows, wall air conditioner in living room, attic fan, balcony, extra storage in attic, and one carport parking space.



Small dogs (under 30 lbs.) negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit.



The unit is centrally located off of San Tomas Expressway and Homestead close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and easy access to highways 87, 280, and 101



No Cats Allowed



