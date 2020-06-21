Amenities

196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, high end appliances, and skylights throughout the home. The main house has dual zone Heat and AC, heated floors in the bathrooms, and a beautiful entryway that leads into the separate living room and dining room, complete with vaulted ceilings. The backyard offers a large deck and grass space, making this an ideal home for entertaining guests. The home will have the interior completed repainted, as well as the large back deck re-finished prior to tenants taking occupancy. The home comes with an alarm system, and landscaping services as well as a housekeeper will be included in the monthly rent.



There is also an additional unit in the backyard, complete with a separate address. 194 N. Cypress is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a full kitchen and bathroom. It has a separate entrance as well as a private backyard. Pictures of this unit will be available soon.



The main house can be rented separately from the cottage. Price for the main house is $7,000/month. Price for the cottage is $2,500/month. If units are rented together, price for both units will be $9,200 per month. Please allow 48 hours for showings as the home is currently occupied. Available starting 8/1/2020.



