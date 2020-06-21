All apartments in Santa Clara
Find more places like 196 N. Cypress Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clara, CA
/
196 N. Cypress Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

196 N. Cypress Avenue

196 Cypress Avenue · (408) 857-0760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clara
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

196 Cypress Avenue, Santa Clara, CA 95050

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 196 N. Cypress Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
196 N. Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home in Santa Clara! - This gorgeous 3,000+ sq/ft home is located in the Forest-Pruneridge Neighborhood of Santa Clara, just blocks away from Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row. This home features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, high end appliances, and skylights throughout the home. The main house has dual zone Heat and AC, heated floors in the bathrooms, and a beautiful entryway that leads into the separate living room and dining room, complete with vaulted ceilings. The backyard offers a large deck and grass space, making this an ideal home for entertaining guests. The home will have the interior completed repainted, as well as the large back deck re-finished prior to tenants taking occupancy. The home comes with an alarm system, and landscaping services as well as a housekeeper will be included in the monthly rent.

There is also an additional unit in the backyard, complete with a separate address. 194 N. Cypress is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a full kitchen and bathroom. It has a separate entrance as well as a private backyard. Pictures of this unit will be available soon.

The main house can be rented separately from the cottage. Price for the main house is $7,000/month. Price for the cottage is $2,500/month. If units are rented together, price for both units will be $9,200 per month. Please allow 48 hours for showings as the home is currently occupied. Available starting 8/1/2020.

(RLNE5829202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have any available units?
196 N. Cypress Avenue has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clara, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clara Rent Report.
What amenities does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 196 N. Cypress Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 N. Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
196 N. Cypress Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 N. Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 196 N. Cypress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue offer parking?
No, 196 N. Cypress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 196 N. Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 196 N. Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 196 N. Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 196 N. Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 196 N. Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 196 N. Cypress Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Carlyle
4500 Carlyle Ct
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Solera
2050 Royal Dr
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Park Central Apartments
1050 Benton St
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Cobalt Apartments
50 Saratoga Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Tuscany
3229 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Tamarack
1255 Lincoln Street
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Boardwalk Apartments
3770 Flora Vista Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Greenpointe Apartments
1599 Warburton Ave
Santa Clara, CA 95050

Similar Pages

Santa Clara 1 BedroomsSanta Clara 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clara Apartments with ParkingSanta Clara Apartments with Pool
Santa Clara Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAStockton, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Old Quad
Rivermark Of Santa Clara

Apartments Near Colleges

Mission CollegeSanta Clara University
College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity