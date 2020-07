Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher some paid utils microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Furnished cottage near Santa Clara University - Property Id: 48534



Beautiful cottage located minutes away from the freeway, yet in a very quiet neighborhood. Two years new, one bedroom, one bath, beautifully furnished, high end appliances and fixtures.

Laundry facilities are attached. Utilities are included.

Surrounded by a beautiful garden, attended to by the owner.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48534

Property Id 48534



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5929120)