Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 N Minter Street

919 North Minter Street · No Longer Available
Location

919 North Minter Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Historic French Park Condo for rent. Incredibly spacious almost 900 sq ft unit in an iconic historic neighborhood surrounded by beautiful French homes. This small Mid Century syle compelx with a court yard is centrally located and a short walk from Dear Lacy garden, the train Station and minutes away from the most hip and happening town in Santa Ana. This is the most spacious 1 bed room available, typically the size of 2 bedrooms. It has a large living room area as well as an updated kitchen, newer floors and also comes with a 1 car garage. Amazing area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 N Minter Street have any available units?
919 N Minter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 919 N Minter Street currently offering any rent specials?
919 N Minter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 N Minter Street pet-friendly?
No, 919 N Minter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 919 N Minter Street offer parking?
Yes, 919 N Minter Street offers parking.
Does 919 N Minter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 N Minter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 N Minter Street have a pool?
No, 919 N Minter Street does not have a pool.
Does 919 N Minter Street have accessible units?
No, 919 N Minter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 919 N Minter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 N Minter Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 919 N Minter Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 919 N Minter Street does not have units with air conditioning.
