919 N Minter Street

Historic French Park Condo for rent. Incredibly spacious almost 900 sq ft unit in an iconic historic neighborhood surrounded by beautiful French homes. This small Mid Century syle compelx with a court yard is centrally located and a short walk from Dear Lacy garden, the train Station and minutes away from the most hip and happening town in Santa Ana. This is the most spacious 1 bed room available, typically the size of 2 bedrooms. It has a large living room area as well as an updated kitchen, newer floors and also comes with a 1 car garage. Amazing area!