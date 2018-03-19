All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 738 N Santiago Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
738 N Santiago Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:50 AM

738 N Santiago Street

738 Santiago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

738 Santiago Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease! This property is also available as a lease option- call listing agent for more details. RARE!! 3 BEDROOM, ORANGE COUNTY LOFT LIVING! Santiago Street Lofts is a unique development that is a must see offering 100% Live/Work Lofts. This light and bright 2,269Sqft end-unit features an open concept and flexible floor plan with loads of upgrades. Offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, spacious Gallery/Office Space and 2 Car Attached Garage (SIDE BY SIDE GARAGE) with space for storage. Prime location, the 2nd level features 2 Beds, full bathroom, washer & dryer closet, along with stunning updated kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and giant island perfect for entertaining! Enjoy a sprawling living space with 20' ft high ceilings, tons of natural light with windows throughout and exposed ducting in addition to the other industrial finishes. The 3rd floor Master is an open loft bedroom, very generous with space and offers a private master bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. The ground live/work space offers the largest workspace out of all the floor plans in this community. Use as a gallery, office or more with roll up industrial door. Just under 1 mi to Downtown Santa Ana. Slated for completion in 2021, the OC Streetcar will soon whiz you downtown for its diverse dining and entertainment. Connections to LA and San Diego are a breeze just across the street via Amtrak, MetroRail, and the Pacific Surfliner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 N Santiago Street have any available units?
738 N Santiago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 N Santiago Street have?
Some of 738 N Santiago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 N Santiago Street currently offering any rent specials?
738 N Santiago Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 N Santiago Street pet-friendly?
No, 738 N Santiago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 738 N Santiago Street offer parking?
Yes, 738 N Santiago Street offers parking.
Does 738 N Santiago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 N Santiago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 N Santiago Street have a pool?
No, 738 N Santiago Street does not have a pool.
Does 738 N Santiago Street have accessible units?
No, 738 N Santiago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 738 N Santiago Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 N Santiago Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine