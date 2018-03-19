738 N Santiago Street

Amenities

For Lease! This property is also available as a lease option- call listing agent for more details. RARE!! 3 BEDROOM, ORANGE COUNTY LOFT LIVING! Santiago Street Lofts is a unique development that is a must see offering 100% Live/Work Lofts. This light and bright 2,269Sqft end-unit features an open concept and flexible floor plan with loads of upgrades. Offering 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, spacious Gallery/Office Space and 2 Car Attached Garage (SIDE BY SIDE GARAGE) with space for storage. Prime location, the 2nd level features 2 Beds, full bathroom, washer & dryer closet, along with stunning updated kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances and giant island perfect for entertaining! Enjoy a sprawling living space with 20' ft high ceilings, tons of natural light with windows throughout and exposed ducting in addition to the other industrial finishes. The 3rd floor Master is an open loft bedroom, very generous with space and offers a private master bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower and a large walk-in closet. The ground live/work space offers the largest workspace out of all the floor plans in this community. Use as a gallery, office or more with roll up industrial door. Just under 1 mi to Downtown Santa Ana. Slated for completion in 2021, the OC Streetcar will soon whiz you downtown for its diverse dining and entertainment. Connections to LA and San Diego are a breeze just across the street via Amtrak, MetroRail, and the Pacific Surfliner.