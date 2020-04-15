Rent Calculator
711 S Broadway
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 1
711 S Broadway
711 South Broadway
No Longer Available
Location
711 South Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Heninger Park
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
STUDIO WITH FULL BATHROOM FOR RENT. PART OF BIGGER HISTORIC HOME BUT HAS ITS OWN ENTRANCE. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. PARKING IS ON STREET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 S Broadway have any available units?
711 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 711 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
711 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 S Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 711 S Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 711 S Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 711 S Broadway offers parking.
Does 711 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 S Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 711 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 711 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 711 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 711 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 S Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 S Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 S Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
