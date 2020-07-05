All apartments in Santa Ana
5513 W. Como Street.
5513 W. Como Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

5513 W. Como Street

5513 Como Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Como Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Little Saigon

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com *Beautifully remodeled three bedrooms two bathroom single-family home located in a quiet cul de sac that borders Garden Grove. Home has fully updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and dishwasher, an abundance of custom cabinetry and brand new quartz counter tops. This light and bright home have new wood flooring and paint throughout. Each bathroom has been fully updated with new fixtures, tiling, mirrors, and vanities. Bedrooms are spacious and have beautiful natural lighting and new ceiling fans. Three car driveway in addition to the attached two-car garage. Located near Morningside and Post Elementary School. This gem of a home is a must-see! Contact our office today to schedule a private showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5788072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5513 W. Como Street have any available units?
5513 W. Como Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 W. Como Street have?
Some of 5513 W. Como Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 W. Como Street currently offering any rent specials?
5513 W. Como Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 W. Como Street pet-friendly?
No, 5513 W. Como Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 5513 W. Como Street offer parking?
Yes, 5513 W. Como Street offers parking.
Does 5513 W. Como Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 W. Como Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 W. Como Street have a pool?
No, 5513 W. Como Street does not have a pool.
Does 5513 W. Como Street have accessible units?
No, 5513 W. Como Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 W. Como Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 W. Como Street has units with dishwashers.

