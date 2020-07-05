5513 W. Como Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home - Photos, Info and Applications at www.TKGPM.com *Beautifully remodeled three bedrooms two bathroom single-family home located in a quiet cul de sac that borders Garden Grove. Home has fully updated kitchen with stainless steel stove and dishwasher, an abundance of custom cabinetry and brand new quartz counter tops. This light and bright home have new wood flooring and paint throughout. Each bathroom has been fully updated with new fixtures, tiling, mirrors, and vanities. Bedrooms are spacious and have beautiful natural lighting and new ceiling fans. Three car driveway in addition to the attached two-car garage. Located near Morningside and Post Elementary School. This gem of a home is a must-see! Contact our office today to schedule a private showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5788072)