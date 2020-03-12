All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 Mortimer Ave

510 Mortimer St · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
Location

510 Mortimer St, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Lacy

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 1x1 located near Downtown Santa Ana - Property Id: 98923

Welcome Home to Park City View

A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Park City View Apartments. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA, offer the best of charming features. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Santa Ana's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Park City View. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Give us a call today and let us help you call Park City View Home!
This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 557 Sq. Ft.
Use this link for more info: http://lease.conam.com/s3er13

Features
- Heating
- Oven

Community Amenities
- Controlled Access/Gated
- Laundry Facilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98923
Property Id 98923

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4685975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Mortimer Ave have any available units?
510 Mortimer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 510 Mortimer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
510 Mortimer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Mortimer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave offer parking?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave have a pool?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave have accessible units?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Mortimer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Mortimer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
