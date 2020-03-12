510 Mortimer Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal oven

Large 1x1 located near Downtown Santa Ana - Property Id: 98923



Welcome Home to Park City View



A comfortable apartment home is waiting for you at Park City View Apartments. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Ana, CA, offer the best of charming features. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Santa Ana's most sought-after apartment homes. There is something for everyone at Park City View. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. Give us a call today and let us help you call Park City View Home!

This is a 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approximately 557 Sq. Ft.

Features

- Heating

- Oven



Community Amenities

- Controlled Access/Gated

- Laundry Facilities

No Pets Allowed



