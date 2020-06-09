Rent Calculator
All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 4250 W 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
4250 W 5th Street
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4250 W 5th Street
4250 West 5th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4250 West 5th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
West Side
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For a private showing please contact Desi Reyes at 714 264 8473
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4250 W 5th Street have any available units?
4250 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4250 W 5th Street have?
Some of 4250 W 5th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4250 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4250 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4250 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 4250 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4250 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 4250 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 W 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 4250 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4250 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 4250 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4250 W 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
