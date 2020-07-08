302 Eastside Ave

Amenities

granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Other:

Freshly painted and new flooring throughout, this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, is a delight. Kitchen comes with large pantry, newer granite countertops, and a large double sink. The hall leading to the bedroom has ample storage and linen space.



This home also has brand new energy efficient double pane windows. You can also enjoy entertaining in your own private backyard, plus you will have one parking space in the shared garage directly in front of the home.



With no one above OR below you, this will make for very quiet living This home also boasts beautiful brand new landscaping planting in front of the home This one wont last, so call soon for a private showings