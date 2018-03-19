302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stop by and see the home on Saturday, 9am - 10:30am - OPEN HOUSE - Perfect corner location for the 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home. Hardwood flooring throughout, a nice and modern kitchen with refrigerator, nice stove/oven combo, and dishwasher. I really like the kitchen as it is open to both the dining area and the living room. The home has an interior laundry and it even includes the washing machine and dryer too! You'll love the size of the bedrooms and the overall flow of the floor plan. Gated garage parking, and the home is an easy walk to the downtown area. Good sized balcony overlooks Chestnut St and is perfect for entertaining.



Hablamos Espaol



OPEN HOUSE SHOWING

Saturday, February 1, 2020

9AM - 10:30AM



(RLNE5499106)