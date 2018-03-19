All apartments in Santa Ana
302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218

302 East Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 East Chestnut Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Eastside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stop by and see the home on Saturday, 9am - 10:30am - OPEN HOUSE - Perfect corner location for the 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home. Hardwood flooring throughout, a nice and modern kitchen with refrigerator, nice stove/oven combo, and dishwasher. I really like the kitchen as it is open to both the dining area and the living room. The home has an interior laundry and it even includes the washing machine and dryer too! You'll love the size of the bedrooms and the overall flow of the floor plan. Gated garage parking, and the home is an easy walk to the downtown area. Good sized balcony overlooks Chestnut St and is perfect for entertaining.

Hablamos Espaol

OPEN HOUSE SHOWING
Saturday, February 1, 2020
9AM - 10:30AM

(RLNE5499106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have any available units?
302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have?
Some of 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 currently offering any rent specials?
302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 is pet friendly.
Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 offer parking?
Yes, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 offers parking.
Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have a pool?
No, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 does not have a pool.
Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have accessible units?
No, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E. Chestnut Ave., #218 has units with dishwashers.

