Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3001 S Sycamore Street

3001 S Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

3001 S Sycamore St, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
!! COMPLETELY REMODELED !!! Highly desirable Bradford Place 2-story end-unit condo with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen comes with brand new white shaker cabinets with soft-closing doors & drawers, granite countertop, gorgeous glass tile backsplash, and recessed lights. Brand new stainless dishwasher, built-in microwave, stainless steel sink & high arc pull-out faucet. New paint throughout, new vinyl windows & sliding door. Newly installed waterproof laminate flooring downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, carpeted stairs, and baseboards. New white shaker vanities in both bathrooms with granite countertops, square sinks, and modern looking faucets. Tiled shower with glass shower doors. All new white doors & new sliding closet doors. Home has been repiped. The laundry area is conveniently located in the 2-car garage that leads/connects to the backyard. Community pool, playground, and plenty of lush greenery. Elementary, intermediate, and high schools within walking distance plus a community park nearby. HOA is in process of painting outside of the buildings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 S Sycamore Street have any available units?
3001 S Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 S Sycamore Street have?
Some of 3001 S Sycamore Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 S Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 S Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 S Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3001 S Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3001 S Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 3001 S Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 3001 S Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 S Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 S Sycamore Street have a pool?
Yes, 3001 S Sycamore Street has a pool.
Does 3001 S Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 S Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 S Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 S Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.
