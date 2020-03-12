3001 S Sycamore Street

Amenities

!! COMPLETELY REMODELED !!! Highly desirable Bradford Place 2-story end-unit condo with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Kitchen comes with brand new white shaker cabinets with soft-closing doors & drawers, granite countertop, gorgeous glass tile backsplash, and recessed lights. Brand new stainless dishwasher, built-in microwave, stainless steel sink & high arc pull-out faucet. New paint throughout, new vinyl windows & sliding door. Newly installed waterproof laminate flooring downstairs, laminate flooring upstairs, carpeted stairs, and baseboards. New white shaker vanities in both bathrooms with granite countertops, square sinks, and modern looking faucets. Tiled shower with glass shower doors. All new white doors & new sliding closet doors. Home has been repiped. The laundry area is conveniently located in the 2-car garage that leads/connects to the backyard. Community pool, playground, and plenty of lush greenery. Elementary, intermediate, and high schools within walking distance plus a community park nearby. HOA is in process of painting outside of the buildings.