2931 Bradford Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

4 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths completely remolded from the inside new travertine flooring at the living room, dinning area and kitchen area, new paint, newer laminated hardwood flooring, new windows throughout the property, led recess lighting, new remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, upgraded bathrooms, nice size patio, two car garage, waking distance to community pool and playground, Great API score fundamental school nearby, turnkey property, close to South Coast Plaza 55 and 405 freeways, Restaurants, bus stops ETC.....