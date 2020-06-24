All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2931 Bradford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2931 Bradford Place
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2931 Bradford Place

2931 Bradford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2931 Bradford Place, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Sandpointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
4 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths completely remolded from the inside new travertine flooring at the living room, dinning area and kitchen area, new paint, newer laminated hardwood flooring, new windows throughout the property, led recess lighting, new remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, upgraded bathrooms, nice size patio, two car garage, waking distance to community pool and playground, Great API score fundamental school nearby, turnkey property, close to South Coast Plaza 55 and 405 freeways, Restaurants, bus stops ETC.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 Bradford Place have any available units?
2931 Bradford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 Bradford Place have?
Some of 2931 Bradford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 Bradford Place currently offering any rent specials?
2931 Bradford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 Bradford Place pet-friendly?
No, 2931 Bradford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2931 Bradford Place offer parking?
Yes, 2931 Bradford Place offers parking.
Does 2931 Bradford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 Bradford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 Bradford Place have a pool?
Yes, 2931 Bradford Place has a pool.
Does 2931 Bradford Place have accessible units?
No, 2931 Bradford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 Bradford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2931 Bradford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine