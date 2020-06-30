2867 S FAIRVIEW Street

Amenities

dishwasher pool tennis court clubhouse sauna carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool sauna tennis court

Large one bedroom unit located within the Lakeshore Tennis Club Condomiums complex, at Fairview and Segerstrom, near South Coast Plaza. Close to freeways and the South Coast Metro shopping and entertainment centers. Recreation facilities include a pool, two spas, two lighted tennis courts, and a clubhouse with saunas. Lush landscaping throughout the complex, including a lake and fountains. Gas, water, and trash are included in the rent. This unit has just been freshly painted and has brand new carpet, new flooring, and new oven stove top. Gas, water, trash, and HOA dues are included, so the only utility you have to pay is electricity.