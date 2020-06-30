All apartments in Santa Ana
2867 S FAIRVIEW Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:34 PM

2867 S FAIRVIEW Street

2867 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Location

2867 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
sauna
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
sauna
tennis court
Large one bedroom unit located within the Lakeshore Tennis Club Condomiums complex, at Fairview and Segerstrom, near South Coast Plaza. Close to freeways and the South Coast Metro shopping and entertainment centers. Recreation facilities include a pool, two spas, two lighted tennis courts, and a clubhouse with saunas. Lush landscaping throughout the complex, including a lake and fountains. Gas, water, and trash are included in the rent. This unit has just been freshly painted and has brand new carpet, new flooring, and new oven stove top. Gas, water, trash, and HOA dues are included, so the only utility you have to pay is electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have any available units?
2867 S FAIRVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have?
Some of 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
2867 S FAIRVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street offer parking?
No, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street does not offer parking.
Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street has a pool.
Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2867 S FAIRVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.

