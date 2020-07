Amenities

Welcome to Shore Tennis Condo! This is a beautiful & remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bath end downstairs unit. New flooring, new paint throughout the unit. Large living room, bedroom and big patio. Condo complex includes tennis courts, pool, club house and a lake with cute ducks. Complex is located on the corner of Fairview & Segerstrom, easy access to freeways, South Coast Plaza Mall, shopping center and schools. Water, gas and trash are included in the rent. Hurry!! It won't last.