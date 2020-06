Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range

Great location & will rent fast! Totally remodeled new kitchen and baths! Fresh paint, laminate-wood flooring throughout the downstairs living area and kitchen, quartz counters and all new cabinets in the kitchen & baths, plus new sinks and showers. New carpet in bedrooms and hallway. This

townhome is located in a gated community and an end unit with only one wall connecting other 8 units total. Close to shopping, schools and transportation. A must see!! Call Mike for showings.....