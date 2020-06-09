2680 W. Segerstrom Ave., Unit K

Amenities

Three Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Orange County! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features upgrades throughout including renovated bathrooms, hardwood flooring, can lighting throughout, custom window curtains, and stainless steel appliances! As you enter the home you are greeted with a spacious living room featuring high ceilings with skylights, custom light fixtures and paint, and dark wood flooring! The living room includes access to a covered balcony and large windows which allow plenty of natural lighting. Moving forward to the kitchen, you will find granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a double door refrigerator, double sink, built in microwave, dishwasher, and gas range. The bottom level has a spacious master bedroom with an expansive walk in closet, and access to the outdoor tall gated patio with new sliding glass doors! The master bathroom includes modern tile flooring, new fixtures, and a cabinet vanity for storage. Walking upstairs to the top level, you will find the other two bedrooms and another upgraded bathroom. Both bedrooms have great sized closets and floor to ceiling windows with custom curtains! The hallway bathroom has the same modern tile flooring as the master bathroom, and other upgraded features such as the plumbing fixtures and the cabinet vanity. The home also includes an attached two car garage with a washer and dryer and extra storage space for your convenience, as well as a parking permit for 1 extra spot within the community. The community offers a pool and spa, and grass area for pets! Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and monthly pet rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water and trash included. Property is conveniently located near the 405 and 55 freeways. Nearby you will also find South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport, and plenty of options for shopping, restaurants, and other stores!



