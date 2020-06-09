All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2538 N Forest Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2538 N Forest Ave
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:31 AM

2538 N Forest Ave

2538 North Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2538 North Forest Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Room Description:
- 160 sq ft unfurnished bedroom (including closet space)
- semi-private restroom (bathroom in common area but all other roommates have their own bathroom)
- $900 flat, includes all utilities

Amenities
- Washer and dryer in garage
- High speed internet 150mps
- Direct TV now (internet cable tv)
- Maid cleans common areas and restrooms every 3-4 weeks
- Gym in garage
- Full access to common areas

Location
- down the street from the Block of Orange (5 min)
- instant access on 5, 55, 22, 57 freeways
- lots of foods and shopping centers in area (Target, Smart & Final, Starbucks, Carl's Jr, Chipotle)
- near Chapman, SAC

Preferred Roommate (active/busy Male preferred)
- Clean
- Respectful
- No pets (I do have a dog though, doesn't bark)
- No children or couples
- Schedule: M-F 9-5ish

Household:
- 4 young professional males (age 27-33)
- Smoking: only allowed outside on patio
- We clean up after ourselves and try to be courteous to others

Parking
-no garage parking (gym)
-3 spaces in driveway FCFS or park on street
-street sweeping every Tuesday

Comments
- We're all relatively the same age, young professionals living together looking for one other like minded roommate. We are laid back, easy going, and function well together. We have company over occasionally on weekends. Everyone lives an active life style, everyone works during the weekdays.

If you're serious Room Description:
- 143 sq ft unfurnished bedroom (including closet space)
- shared restroom (with one other person)
- $800 flat, includes all utilities

Amenities
- Washer and dryer in garage
- High speed internet 100mps
- Direct TV now (internet cable tv)
- Maid cleans common areas and restrooms every 3-4 weeks
- Gym in garage
- Shared fridge
- Full access to common areas

Location
- down the street from the Block of Orange (5 min)
- instant access on 5, 55, 22, 57 freeways
- lots of foods and shopping centers in area (Target, Smart & Final, Starbucks, Carl's Jr, Chipotle)
- near Chapman, SAC

Preferred Roommate (active/busy Male preferred)
- Clean
- Respectful
- No pets (I do have a dog though, doesn't bark)
- No children or couples
- Schedule: M-F 9-5ish

Household:
- 4 young professional males (age 27-33)
- Smoking: only allowed outside on patio
- We clean up after ourselves and try to be courteous to others

Parking
-no garage parking (gym)
-3 spaces in driveway FCFS or park on street
-street sweeping every Tuesday

Comments
- We're all relatively the same age, young professionals living together looking for one other like minded roommate. We are laid back, easy going, and function well together. We have company over occasionally on weekends. Everyone lives an active life style, everyone works during the weekdays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2538 N Forest Ave have any available units?
2538 N Forest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2538 N Forest Ave have?
Some of 2538 N Forest Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2538 N Forest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2538 N Forest Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2538 N Forest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2538 N Forest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2538 N Forest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2538 N Forest Ave offers parking.
Does 2538 N Forest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2538 N Forest Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2538 N Forest Ave have a pool?
No, 2538 N Forest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2538 N Forest Ave have accessible units?
No, 2538 N Forest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2538 N Forest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2538 N Forest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine