Santa Ana, CA
2425 N Hathaway Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2425 N Hathaway Street

2425 North Hathaway Street · No Longer Available
Location

2425 North Hathaway Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Fairhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Attention renters... Live in an awesome one level Summerfield style single family home loaded with upgrades galore! This desirable/ideal circular floor plan has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and 2 remodeled bathrooms. This layout also comprises a sizable living room with a gas and wood burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking the front yard, dining room with built-in cabinets, a central family room with beamed vaulted ceiling and light fan plus a separate inside laundry room for your full sized side-by-side washer and dryer. The kitchen boasts a NEW stainless steel oven, range and dishwasher plus upgraded cabinets, stylish back-splash and new wood floors. This dwelling also features NEW flooring, baseboards, carpet, paint and ceiling light fixtures. Additional bonus entails double pane windows, textured ceilings, central heat and over-sized air conditioner brimming with extra tonnage in the attractive private backyard. You have direct interior access form the 2 car attached garage equipped with a panel roll-up door and driveway to park 3 extra cars. If children live here, this property is in the desirable Orange school district and well located by retail, grocery, restaurants, post office and only a couple minutes drive to the 22, 55 and 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 N Hathaway Street have any available units?
2425 N Hathaway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 N Hathaway Street have?
Some of 2425 N Hathaway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 N Hathaway Street currently offering any rent specials?
2425 N Hathaway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 N Hathaway Street pet-friendly?
No, 2425 N Hathaway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2425 N Hathaway Street offer parking?
Yes, 2425 N Hathaway Street offers parking.
Does 2425 N Hathaway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 N Hathaway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 N Hathaway Street have a pool?
No, 2425 N Hathaway Street does not have a pool.
Does 2425 N Hathaway Street have accessible units?
No, 2425 N Hathaway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 N Hathaway Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 N Hathaway Street has units with dishwashers.
