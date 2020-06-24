2425 N Hathaway Street

Amenities
Attention renters... Live in an awesome one level Summerfield style single family home loaded with upgrades galore! This desirable/ideal circular floor plan has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and 2 remodeled bathrooms. This layout also comprises a sizable living room with a gas and wood burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking the front yard, dining room with built-in cabinets, a central family room with beamed vaulted ceiling and light fan plus a separate inside laundry room for your full sized side-by-side washer and dryer. The kitchen boasts a NEW stainless steel oven, range and dishwasher plus upgraded cabinets, stylish back-splash and new wood floors. This dwelling also features NEW flooring, baseboards, carpet, paint and ceiling light fixtures. Additional bonus entails double pane windows, textured ceilings, central heat and over-sized air conditioner brimming with extra tonnage in the attractive private backyard. You have direct interior access form the 2 car attached garage equipped with a panel roll-up door and driveway to park 3 extra cars. If children live here, this property is in the desirable Orange school district and well located by retail, grocery, restaurants, post office and only a couple minutes drive to the 22, 55 and 5 freeways.