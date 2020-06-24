2425 N Hathaway Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Attention renters... Live in an awesome one level Summerfield style single family home loaded with upgrades galore! This desirable/ideal circular floor plan has 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and 2 remodeled bathrooms. This layout also comprises a sizable living room with a gas and wood burning fireplace and picture windows overlooking the front yard, dining room with built-in cabinets, a central family room with beamed vaulted ceiling and light fan plus a separate inside laundry room for your full sized side-by-side washer and dryer. The kitchen boasts a NEW stainless steel oven, range and dishwasher plus upgraded cabinets, stylish back-splash and new wood floors. This dwelling also features NEW flooring, baseboards, carpet, paint and ceiling light fixtures. Additional bonus entails double pane windows, textured ceilings, central heat and over-sized air conditioner brimming with extra tonnage in the attractive private backyard. You have direct interior access form the 2 car attached garage equipped with a panel roll-up door and driveway to park 3 extra cars. If children live here, this property is in the desirable Orange school district and well located by retail, grocery, restaurants, post office and only a couple minutes drive to the 22, 55 and 5 freeways.