Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:47 AM

2335 E Joana Dr. #2

2335 Joana Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2335 Joana Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate Remodel! Brand new cherry kitchen cabinets with high end GE Monogram and Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. Granite river countertops adorn all cooking and preparation spaces. The dining room across from the kitchen overlooks a small patio perfect for private BBQs. The home is bright and cheery and features beautiful new heirloom oak laminate flooring throughout the upstairs and downstairs. Italian porcelain flooring has been added to the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms have new cabinets as well with granite counters. New bathroom mirrors are on order and will be installed soon, but not in the pictures. The home is located in a mature neighborhood with wide greenbelt setbacks. Two bedrooms are upstairs and with the living spaces downstairs. This unit has the best location and the building borders a residential street. Water, Sewer, and Trash are covered by the HOA and covered in the rental rate. You just pay for electricity. The community features a pool for those hot days. There is a one-car garage and parking in the neighborhood. It has a full-size stackable washer dryer upstairs in the home and also hookups in the garage for your own washer dryer if you so choose. Lots of storage. Must see and visit!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have any available units?
2335 E Joana Dr. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have?
Some of 2335 E Joana Dr. #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2335 E Joana Dr. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 offers parking.
Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 has a pool.
Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have accessible units?
No, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 E Joana Dr. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
