2335 E Joana Dr. #2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool

Immaculate Remodel! Brand new cherry kitchen cabinets with high end GE Monogram and Jenn Air stainless steel appliances. Granite river countertops adorn all cooking and preparation spaces. The dining room across from the kitchen overlooks a small patio perfect for private BBQs. The home is bright and cheery and features beautiful new heirloom oak laminate flooring throughout the upstairs and downstairs. Italian porcelain flooring has been added to the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathrooms have new cabinets as well with granite counters. New bathroom mirrors are on order and will be installed soon, but not in the pictures. The home is located in a mature neighborhood with wide greenbelt setbacks. Two bedrooms are upstairs and with the living spaces downstairs. This unit has the best location and the building borders a residential street. Water, Sewer, and Trash are covered by the HOA and covered in the rental rate. You just pay for electricity. The community features a pool for those hot days. There is a one-car garage and parking in the neighborhood. It has a full-size stackable washer dryer upstairs in the home and also hookups in the garage for your own washer dryer if you so choose. Lots of storage. Must see and visit!