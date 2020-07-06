2316 N Flower Street

Amenities

Here is your opportunity to live in this amazing neighborhood of Floral Park! Three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a remodeled kitchen complete with a stainless steel appliance suite. This open concept home has beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, new windows, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. The French doors open to a spa like backyard with an oversized pool. A stand alone oversized guest house comes with its own bathroom and kitchen. Come explore this beautiful property today!