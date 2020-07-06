All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

2316 N Flower Street

2316 North Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2316 North Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Here is your opportunity to live in this amazing neighborhood of Floral Park! Three spacious bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a remodeled kitchen complete with a stainless steel appliance suite. This open concept home has beautiful hardwood floors, crown molding, new windows, and a gorgeous brick fireplace. The French doors open to a spa like backyard with an oversized pool. A stand alone oversized guest house comes with its own bathroom and kitchen. Come explore this beautiful property today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 N Flower Street have any available units?
2316 N Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 N Flower Street have?
Some of 2316 N Flower Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 N Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
2316 N Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 N Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 2316 N Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2316 N Flower Street offer parking?
No, 2316 N Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 2316 N Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 N Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 N Flower Street have a pool?
Yes, 2316 N Flower Street has a pool.
Does 2316 N Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 2316 N Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 N Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 N Flower Street has units with dishwashers.

