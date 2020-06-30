All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 221 N. Sycamore St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
221 N. Sycamore St.
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

221 N. Sycamore St.

221 North Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Downtown Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

221 North Sycamore Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Live Beautifully in this Best Location Live|Work Loft - Are you looking for an open floor space for your business? Are you looking to live in the Downtown area of Santa Ana? This stunning loft offers a mixed use, LIVE|WORK opportunity to live in the best part of Downtown Santa Ana and by all the restaurants. The Santa Ana Lofts is the newest community in the Downtown area and is 9 years new. You'll love the sleek and modern feel of this loft, as well as the ample space, and tall ceiling heights throughout. First floor offers a half bathroom and enough space for any modern business as well as a separate electrical meter for the first floor space. The large windows overlook the gated courtyard and offers a lovely few of the trees as you ascend to the 2nd floor. The stairs have a beautiful hardwood flooring and it's a great contrast to the polished concrete floors. The kitchen is perfectly appointed with white quartz counter tops that contrast the espresso cabinets. Every now and then, the perfect property comes along, and 221 N. Sycamore is simply that....the perfect location and property...don't let this opportunity to live and work beautifully slip away to someone else.

(RLNE5460867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have any available units?
221 N. Sycamore St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 221 N. Sycamore St. currently offering any rent specials?
221 N. Sycamore St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 N. Sycamore St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 N. Sycamore St. is pet friendly.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. offer parking?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not offer parking.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have a pool?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not have a pool.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have accessible units?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not have accessible units.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 N. Sycamore St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 N. Sycamore St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine