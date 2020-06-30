221 N. Sycamore St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Live Beautifully in this Best Location Live|Work Loft - Are you looking for an open floor space for your business? Are you looking to live in the Downtown area of Santa Ana? This stunning loft offers a mixed use, LIVE|WORK opportunity to live in the best part of Downtown Santa Ana and by all the restaurants. The Santa Ana Lofts is the newest community in the Downtown area and is 9 years new. You'll love the sleek and modern feel of this loft, as well as the ample space, and tall ceiling heights throughout. First floor offers a half bathroom and enough space for any modern business as well as a separate electrical meter for the first floor space. The large windows overlook the gated courtyard and offers a lovely few of the trees as you ascend to the 2nd floor. The stairs have a beautiful hardwood flooring and it's a great contrast to the polished concrete floors. The kitchen is perfectly appointed with white quartz counter tops that contrast the espresso cabinets. Every now and then, the perfect property comes along, and 221 N. Sycamore is simply that....the perfect location and property...don't let this opportunity to live and work beautifully slip away to someone else.



(RLNE5460867)