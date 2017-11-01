All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2206 N Broadway

2206 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2206 North Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
refrigerator
Convenient location right by Freeway 5 & Broadway. The property has the 2bedroom/2.5 bath. Each bathroom has its own bath, Laminate floor, Granite counter top. Fridge/Washer/Dryer all included. 2 cars garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 N Broadway have any available units?
2206 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 N Broadway have?
Some of 2206 N Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2206 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2206 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2206 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2206 N Broadway offers parking.
Does 2206 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2206 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 2206 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2206 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2206 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
