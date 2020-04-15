All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

2202 North Broadway unit G

2202 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

2202 North Broadway, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome - This highly upgraded 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit townhome has central heat and air, 2 car garage and fireplace. Among the high end upgrades are custom flooring, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, beautiful doors, upgraded lighting fixtures and more. Available August 3, 2019. No pets. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 North Broadway unit G have any available units?
2202 North Broadway unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 North Broadway unit G have?
Some of 2202 North Broadway unit G's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 North Broadway unit G currently offering any rent specials?
2202 North Broadway unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 North Broadway unit G pet-friendly?
No, 2202 North Broadway unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2202 North Broadway unit G offer parking?
Yes, 2202 North Broadway unit G offers parking.
Does 2202 North Broadway unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 North Broadway unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 North Broadway unit G have a pool?
No, 2202 North Broadway unit G does not have a pool.
Does 2202 North Broadway unit G have accessible units?
No, 2202 North Broadway unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 North Broadway unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 North Broadway unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
