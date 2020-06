Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to the beautiful Shady Lane Complex with just 52 homes, nicely remodeled features hardwood floors, granite counters, could be considered 2 master suites, front bedroom with attached bath has small vanity and shower, second bedroom has dual sinks granite counters, a tub and separate shower, both closet have closet organizers, two car attached garage, nice patio area

Association features lovely pool and large grassy area