Santa Ana, CA
2142 Oak Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:40 AM

2142 Oak Street

2142 South Oak Street · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Location

2142 South Oak Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Delhi

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Santa Ana - This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath home is spread over approximately 700 sq ft of living space. Home offers new carpet and vinyl flooring through out. Kitchen has newer cabinets and quartz counter top. Bedrooms offers large closets. New exterior and interior paint. 12 month lease, 1 month security deposit. Small dog will be considered, but no cats please. No smoking permitted. Good credit mandatory. https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/30897db0-7efd-47f6-814d-6e659f649469?setAttribution=mls&wl=true

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5671180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2142 Oak Street have any available units?
2142 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2142 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2142 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 2142 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

