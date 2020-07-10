All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2125 W 10th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2125 W 10th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

2125 W 10th Street

2125 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2125 West 10th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Artesia Pilar

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
Viewers required face mask and PEAD form need sign before enter the house.
Request for showing the house, Please contact Listing Agent 714-719-9640

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 W 10th Street have any available units?
2125 W 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2125 W 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2125 W 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 W 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2125 W 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2125 W 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2125 W 10th Street offers parking.
Does 2125 W 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 W 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 W 10th Street have a pool?
No, 2125 W 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2125 W 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 2125 W 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 W 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 W 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2125 W 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2125 W 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine