2059 S Parton Street

Enjoy absolute privacy and tranquility in this brand new construction, back home. The front house is currently occupied by the property owner, who has built a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath detached home in the back yard with it's own private 1,000 sq ft back yard (only to be enjoyed by the tenants of the back house)! The back house has it's own electrical panel and gas meter, off-street parking for 3 cars (1 garaged parking spot), laundry hook-ups, tank-less hot water heater, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stove, central A/C and heating... everything is BRAND NEW! This home is ready to move-in, just bring your clothes and furniture. The interior has quartz counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the home (very durable and easy to clean), tile in the bathrooms, and large closets in every room with built-in closet organizers. Master bedroom is large enough for a King size bed and has a walk-in closet. All lights in the home are LED, since the home was built to 2018 Energy Efficient Standards, so the electric bill will be very low.



Tenant is responsible for electric, gas, and TV. Landlord/owner pays for water, trash, and sewer.