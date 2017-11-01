2025 Deodar Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large lot house with RV access. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath and double car garage. Bright kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite counters, built in range and vintage working double stove, refrigerator included with rent,separate formal dining. Floor plan offers a great room concept with the living and bonus room all incorporated into one open space. Private master suite features renovated bathroom flooring & walk-in shower, new vanity, fixtures, lighting, & spacious bedroom area. Home has great storage potential, and spacious bedrooms. Second bathroom has also been upgraded. Fresh paint throughout the home. Large Backyard great for entertaining and relaxing. Convenient location close to 55 and 22 freeway and close to many shopping centers.