Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:33 PM

2025 Deodar Street

2025 Deodar Street · (714) 230-0078
Location

2025 Deodar Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large lot house with RV access. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bath and double car garage. Bright kitchen with newer cabinetry, granite counters, built in range and vintage working double stove, refrigerator included with rent,separate formal dining. Floor plan offers a great room concept with the living and bonus room all incorporated into one open space. Private master suite features renovated bathroom flooring & walk-in shower, new vanity, fixtures, lighting, & spacious bedroom area. Home has great storage potential, and spacious bedrooms. Second bathroom has also been upgraded. Fresh paint throughout the home. Large Backyard great for entertaining and relaxing. Convenient location close to 55 and 22 freeway and close to many shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 Deodar Street have any available units?
2025 Deodar Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 Deodar Street have?
Some of 2025 Deodar Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 Deodar Street currently offering any rent specials?
2025 Deodar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 Deodar Street pet-friendly?
No, 2025 Deodar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2025 Deodar Street offer parking?
Yes, 2025 Deodar Street does offer parking.
Does 2025 Deodar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 Deodar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 Deodar Street have a pool?
No, 2025 Deodar Street does not have a pool.
Does 2025 Deodar Street have accessible units?
No, 2025 Deodar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 Deodar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 Deodar Street has units with dishwashers.
