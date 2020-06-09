All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

2005 N. Linwood

2005 N Linwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2005 N Linwood Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Santa Ana - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Santa Ana neighborhood. Living room open to dining room with stone floors, recessed lights and fireplace. Kitchen with eating area, stainless appliances, stone counters and apron front farmhouse sink. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, 2 closets and access to the back patio area. Nice backyard patio for dining and grass. Home features laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups, fresh paint throughout, solar panels, AC/heat, 2 car garage with storage.

Understand that there is a front and back house on one lot for this property. There are common grounds that will be shared by each unit.

Utilities will be shared as follows:

Front House: 60%
Back House: 40%
The utility charges will be charged back to the tenants each month.

The back house will NOT be in use or occupied for the foreseeable future. The owner will be remodeling it.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/951508?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-586-5917
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Blake.borowski@whiteglovepm.com

(RLNE5039916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 N. Linwood have any available units?
2005 N. Linwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 N. Linwood have?
Some of 2005 N. Linwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 N. Linwood currently offering any rent specials?
2005 N. Linwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 N. Linwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2005 N. Linwood is pet friendly.
Does 2005 N. Linwood offer parking?
Yes, 2005 N. Linwood offers parking.
Does 2005 N. Linwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 N. Linwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 N. Linwood have a pool?
No, 2005 N. Linwood does not have a pool.
Does 2005 N. Linwood have accessible units?
No, 2005 N. Linwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 N. Linwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2005 N. Linwood does not have units with dishwashers.
