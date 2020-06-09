2005 N. Linwood

Amenities

Updated 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Santa Ana - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Santa Ana neighborhood. Living room open to dining room with stone floors, recessed lights and fireplace. Kitchen with eating area, stainless appliances, stone counters and apron front farmhouse sink. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, 2 closets and access to the back patio area. Nice backyard patio for dining and grass. Home features laundry area with washer/dryer hook ups, fresh paint throughout, solar panels, AC/heat, 2 car garage with storage.



Understand that there is a front and back house on one lot for this property. There are common grounds that will be shared by each unit.



Utilities will be shared as follows:



Front House: 60%

Back House: 40%

The utility charges will be charged back to the tenants each month.



The back house will NOT be in use or occupied for the foreseeable future. The owner will be remodeling it.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/951508?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number (for identification and security reasons). There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. Please wait to go to the property until you complete the steps and receive the phone number to call via text.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-586-5917

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Blake.borowski@whiteglovepm.com



