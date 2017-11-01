2001 W Adams Street

Amenities

Welcome to this nice home in a nice area of Santa Ana, conveniently located across street from McFadden Intermediate School, Walking distance to Carl Thornton Park. This property is also close to South Coast Plaza, Freeways, shopping centers and other schools. John Wayne Airport is in close proximity as well. This property boasts of 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of those bathrooms is a master bathroom with dual sinks. you will enjoy the large living room over looking the front yard. The kitchen is open to the dining room which has a fireplace and it leads to the back yard.