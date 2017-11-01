All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
2001 W Adams Street
2001 W Adams Street

2001 West Adams Street · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Location

2001 West Adams Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Thorton Park

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Welcome to this nice home in a nice area of Santa Ana, conveniently located across street from McFadden Intermediate School, Walking distance to Carl Thornton Park. This property is also close to South Coast Plaza, Freeways, shopping centers and other schools. John Wayne Airport is in close proximity as well. This property boasts of 4 nice size bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, one of those bathrooms is a master bathroom with dual sinks. you will enjoy the large living room over looking the front yard. The kitchen is open to the dining room which has a fireplace and it leads to the back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 W Adams Street have any available units?
2001 W Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 2001 W Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 W Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 W Adams Street pet-friendly?
No, 2001 W Adams Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2001 W Adams Street offer parking?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 2001 W Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 W Adams Street have a pool?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 W Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 W Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 W Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 W Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.

