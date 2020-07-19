1919 Sherry Lane

Amenities

Welcome Home!!! This lovely upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo is available immediately. This centrally located condo is near 6 shopping plaza and has a high walkability rating. You are less than 5 minutes away from numerous restaurants, stores, and business districts. Get anywhere in Orange county quickly as this condo has quick access to the 55, 5, 22, 57, 91 and 405 freeways. This condo is registered to the highly reputable school district of Tustin Unified. For more or a private showing, please contact the listing agent Luis at 714-651-8830.