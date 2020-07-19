All apartments in Santa Ana
1919 Sherry Lane

1919 Sherry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1919 Sherry Lane, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome Home!!! This lovely upgraded 2 bedroom and 2 full bathroom condo is available immediately. This centrally located condo is near 6 shopping plaza and has a high walkability rating. You are less than 5 minutes away from numerous restaurants, stores, and business districts. Get anywhere in Orange county quickly as this condo has quick access to the 55, 5, 22, 57, 91 and 405 freeways. This condo is registered to the highly reputable school district of Tustin Unified. For more or a private showing, please contact the listing agent Luis at 714-651-8830.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1919 Sherry Lane have any available units?
1919 Sherry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1919 Sherry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1919 Sherry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1919 Sherry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane offer parking?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane have a pool?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1919 Sherry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1919 Sherry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
