1910 N Baker Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1910 N Baker Street

1910 North Baker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1910 North Baker Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
West Floral Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Newly remodeled family home in West Floral Park available includes large living room with fireplace, separate family room and formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with all new fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring and tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom suite includes large walk-in closet and sliding door access to backyard. House also includes a central AC system, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a detached 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 N Baker Street have any available units?
1910 N Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 N Baker Street have?
Some of 1910 N Baker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 N Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1910 N Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 N Baker Street pet-friendly?
No, 1910 N Baker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1910 N Baker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1910 N Baker Street offers parking.
Does 1910 N Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 N Baker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 N Baker Street have a pool?
No, 1910 N Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 1910 N Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 1910 N Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 N Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 N Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
