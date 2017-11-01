1910 N Baker Street

Amenities

Newly remodeled family home in West Floral Park available includes large living room with fireplace, separate family room and formal dining room, upgraded kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with all new fixtures, wood vinyl plank flooring and tile flooring throughout. Master bedroom suite includes large walk-in closet and sliding door access to backyard. House also includes a central AC system, separate laundry room with washer and dryer included, and a detached 2-car garage.