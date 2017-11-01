1719 N Westwood Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Come experience the wonderful neighborhood of West Floral Park! For lease, this charming 1946 home has a functional floor plan with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. With refinished hardwood floors throughout this home is ready for you and your family. The living room has a wood burning fireplace with abundant windows and light, and the dining room has wainscoting around the lower walls and a view to the front yard. The breakfast nook off the kitchen offers a more informal area for daily meals while meals are prepared in the kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage. Beyond the kitchen is the inside laundry room, then leading to the backyard. The third bedroom features custom built ins and direct access to the back patio and yard. The backyard offers a large yard with a covered patio with lots of opportunity for entertaining and relaxing. The house is available furnished as it is presented, but can also be leased unfurnished if preferred. Come check out this home today as it will not last!