Santa Ana, CA
1719 N Westwood Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1719 N Westwood Avenue

1719 N Westwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1719 N Westwood Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Northwest Santa Ana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come experience the wonderful neighborhood of West Floral Park! For lease, this charming 1946 home has a functional floor plan with three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. With refinished hardwood floors throughout this home is ready for you and your family. The living room has a wood burning fireplace with abundant windows and light, and the dining room has wainscoting around the lower walls and a view to the front yard. The breakfast nook off the kitchen offers a more informal area for daily meals while meals are prepared in the kitchen with plenty of cabinets and storage. Beyond the kitchen is the inside laundry room, then leading to the backyard. The third bedroom features custom built ins and direct access to the back patio and yard. The backyard offers a large yard with a covered patio with lots of opportunity for entertaining and relaxing. The house is available furnished as it is presented, but can also be leased unfurnished if preferred. Come check out this home today as it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have any available units?
1719 N Westwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have?
Some of 1719 N Westwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 N Westwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1719 N Westwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 N Westwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1719 N Westwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1719 N Westwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 N Westwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1719 N Westwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1719 N Westwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 N Westwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 N Westwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
