1408 N Flower Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Located in the desirable community of Washington Square and featuring a clean, contemporary design this completely remodeled, turnkey home truly has it all! With BRAND NEW, fully permitted upgrades this model-like home strikes the perfect balance between its 1939 cottage style historical charm and modern luxuries! You are welcomed by an inviting great room that showcases gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, a wood burning fireplace with stacked stone surround, scraped/textured ceilings, and LED recessed lighting. The open concept kitchen is accentuated with beautiful quartz countertops, farmhouse style sink, white shaker cabinets with soft-door closures, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances which include a counter depth refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 5 burner gas stove with convection oven. The bathroom is appointed with a sleek & stylish vanity, quartz countertop, and custom beveled edged subway tile. Double-pane windows and brand new whole house electrical wiring, plumbing, and central A/C make this home ultra-quiet and energy efficient! The picturesque front and backyard have been professionally designed with mature fruit trees, lush green grass, a vegetable & herb garden, and manicured landscapes which are maintained via an automatic sprinkler system and weekly gardening service paid by the landlord. Situated close to all major freeways, Artist’s Village, and DTSA shops & restaurants you truly can work & play where you live! Ready for immediate occupancy!