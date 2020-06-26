All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1408 N Flower Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

1408 N Flower Street

1408 North Flower Street · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Location

1408 North Flower Street, Santa Ana, CA 92706
Washington Square

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Located in the desirable community of Washington Square and featuring a clean, contemporary design this completely remodeled, turnkey home truly has it all! With BRAND NEW, fully permitted upgrades this model-like home strikes the perfect balance between its 1939 cottage style historical charm and modern luxuries! You are welcomed by an inviting great room that showcases gorgeous luxury vinyl plank flooring, a wood burning fireplace with stacked stone surround, scraped/textured ceilings, and LED recessed lighting. The open concept kitchen is accentuated with beautiful quartz countertops, farmhouse style sink, white shaker cabinets with soft-door closures, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances which include a counter depth refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and 5 burner gas stove with convection oven. The bathroom is appointed with a sleek & stylish vanity, quartz countertop, and custom beveled edged subway tile. Double-pane windows and brand new whole house electrical wiring, plumbing, and central A/C make this home ultra-quiet and energy efficient! The picturesque front and backyard have been professionally designed with mature fruit trees, lush green grass, a vegetable & herb garden, and manicured landscapes which are maintained via an automatic sprinkler system and weekly gardening service paid by the landlord. Situated close to all major freeways, Artist’s Village, and DTSA shops & restaurants you truly can work & play where you live! Ready for immediate occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 N Flower Street have any available units?
1408 N Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 N Flower Street have?
Some of 1408 N Flower Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 N Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
1408 N Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 N Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 1408 N Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1408 N Flower Street offer parking?
No, 1408 N Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 1408 N Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 N Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 N Flower Street have a pool?
Yes, 1408 N Flower Street has a pool.
Does 1408 N Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 1408 N Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 N Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 N Flower Street has units with dishwashers.
