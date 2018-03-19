All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

1240 Cabrillo Park Drive

1240 Cabrillo Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Cabrillo Park Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful, bright and completely remodeled upper unit in the tranquil community of Cabrillo Park. This unit features a completely remodeled kitchen in modern hues of gray and white with sleek Quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cabinets and drawers are self-closing. New 5-burner gas stove, brand new microwave and dishwasher. Fresh new carpeting with plush padding, new light fixtures, new doors, new toilets, new dual paned windows with fresh blinds… you name it, no small detail has been overlooked! The Master en suite overlooks one of the three jacuzzis within the community.

Cabrillo Park is well maintained and has rich landscaping, mature trees, peaceful streams and water features throughout, a refreshing swimming pool along with three jacuzzis and shared laundry facilities with newer equipment. On-site parking is available with a permit and one carport space is also provided along with a small storage unit. Landlord pays HOA, water, trash, sewer and gas. You don’t want to miss this wonderful home for rent! Sorry, but no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have any available units?
1240 Cabrillo Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have?
Some of 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Cabrillo Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive has a pool.
Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Cabrillo Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
