1240 Cabrillo Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful, bright and completely remodeled upper unit in the tranquil community of Cabrillo Park. This unit features a completely remodeled kitchen in modern hues of gray and white with sleek Quartz in the kitchen and bathrooms. Cabinets and drawers are self-closing. New 5-burner gas stove, brand new microwave and dishwasher. Fresh new carpeting with plush padding, new light fixtures, new doors, new toilets, new dual paned windows with fresh blinds… you name it, no small detail has been overlooked! The Master en suite overlooks one of the three jacuzzis within the community.



Cabrillo Park is well maintained and has rich landscaping, mature trees, peaceful streams and water features throughout, a refreshing swimming pool along with three jacuzzis and shared laundry facilities with newer equipment. On-site parking is available with a permit and one carport space is also provided along with a small storage unit. Landlord pays HOA, water, trash, sewer and gas. You don’t want to miss this wonderful home for rent! Sorry, but no pets and no smoking.