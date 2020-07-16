All apartments in Santa Ana
1210 Joana Drive.
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

1210 Joana Drive

1210 Joana Drive · (909) 590-8853
Location

1210 Joana Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Excellent floor plan. Property features a large living room, nice sized bedrooms, and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1210 Joana Drive have any available units?
1210 Joana Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1210 Joana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Joana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Joana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Joana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1210 Joana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Joana Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

