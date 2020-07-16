Sign Up
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1210 Joana Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM
1210 Joana Drive
1210 Joana Drive
·
(909) 590-8853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1210 Joana Drive, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$3,200
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2008 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful home in a great neighborhood. Excellent floor plan. Property features a large living room, nice sized bedrooms, and 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1210 Joana Drive have any available units?
1210 Joana Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 1210 Joana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Joana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Joana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Joana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Santa Ana
.
Does 1210 Joana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Joana Drive offers parking.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have a pool?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have accessible units?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Joana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Joana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
