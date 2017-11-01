1113 Aspen St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen includes built-in electric cooktop, dishwasher, oven, large pantry and plenty of kitchen storage. Kitchen leads to laundry room (washer and gas dryer hook ups) and half bathroom and an attached 2 car garage. Home also includes a family room, carpet throughout, ceiling fans, ample storage space, and tiled shower. Backyard is spacious with a covered patio and perfect for entertainment for any time of year. Pet friendly (additional deposit of $250 per pet, breed and size restrictions apply).



Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. Credit Screening is $45 per adult. $250 one time admin f



REMODELED SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED ON A Cee