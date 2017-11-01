All apartments in Santa Ana
1113 Aspen St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

1113 Aspen St

1113 Aspen Street · (562) 902-2288
Location

1113 Aspen Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1868 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Laminate flooring in kitchen. Central AC/Heating system. Attractive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Double door entry leads to a living room with a brick fireplace, dining area and plenty of windows for natural lighting. Kitchen includes built-in electric cooktop, dishwasher, oven, large pantry and plenty of kitchen storage. Kitchen leads to laundry room (washer and gas dryer hook ups) and half bathroom and an attached 2 car garage. Home also includes a family room, carpet throughout, ceiling fans, ample storage space, and tiled shower. Backyard is spacious with a covered patio and perfect for entertainment for any time of year. Pet friendly (additional deposit of $250 per pet, breed and size restrictions apply).

Renters Insurance required as part of the tenancy. 12-month lease required. Credit Screening is $45 per adult. $250 one time admin f

REMODELED SINGLE STORY HOME LOCATED ON A Cee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Aspen St have any available units?
1113 Aspen St has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Aspen St have?
Some of 1113 Aspen St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Aspen St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Aspen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St is pet friendly.
Does 1113 Aspen St offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St does offer parking.
Does 1113 Aspen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Aspen St have a pool?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Aspen St have accessible units?
No, 1113 Aspen St does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Aspen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Aspen St has units with dishwashers.
