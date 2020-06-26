1106 W Garry Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Garry Ave. is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home offering approximately 1,829 sq. ft. of comfortable living space! The footprint offers an amazing living room, family room and a direct access 2-car garage in which you’ll find a washer and dryer for your convenience. Some of the many great features of this home are the new vinyl floors, ‘new modern’ paint, recessed lighting throughout, central air conditioning and forced-air heating, a brick gas fireplace in addition to vaulted ceilings in the family room... The kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, built in microwave and new dishwasher along with a black range. The master suite offers you a walk-in closet along with a dual vanity and a custom tiled stand up shower. The home sits on a cul de sac and the grounds are amazing as they offer 6,300 sq. ft. of space with a large backyard with plenty of grass as well as shade

from mature trees, a shed and a 3-car driveway. his is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!