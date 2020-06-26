All apartments in Santa Ana
1106 W Garry Avenue
Last updated August 24 2019 at 10:44 AM

1106 W Garry Avenue

1106 W Garry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1106 W Garry Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Rosewood Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garry Ave. is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Single Family Home offering approximately 1,829 sq. ft. of comfortable living space! The footprint offers an amazing living room, family room and a direct access 2-car garage in which you’ll find a washer and dryer for your convenience. Some of the many great features of this home are the new vinyl floors, ‘new modern’ paint, recessed lighting throughout, central air conditioning and forced-air heating, a brick gas fireplace in addition to vaulted ceilings in the family room... The kitchen offers a stainless steel refrigerator, built in microwave and new dishwasher along with a black range. The master suite offers you a walk-in closet along with a dual vanity and a custom tiled stand up shower. The home sits on a cul de sac and the grounds are amazing as they offer 6,300 sq. ft. of space with a large backyard with plenty of grass as well as shade
from mature trees, a shed and a 3-car driveway. his is a truly fantastic home and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W Garry Avenue have any available units?
1106 W Garry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W Garry Avenue have?
Some of 1106 W Garry Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W Garry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W Garry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W Garry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W Garry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1106 W Garry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 W Garry Avenue offers parking.
Does 1106 W Garry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 W Garry Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W Garry Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 W Garry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W Garry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 W Garry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W Garry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W Garry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
