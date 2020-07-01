All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216
1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216

1101 Macarthur Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Macarthur Boulevard, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
South Coast Villas Community - COZY CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY !!!!!
Great community living in South Coast Villas...1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, upstairs end-unit has open kitchen, dinning and living areas that look out to the balcony with a nice view of the greenbelt. Newer wood laminate flooring which extends from the living room to the hallway and bedroom. The spacious bedroom features a large walk in closet. A separate full bathroom is off the hallway for guest use, too. South Coast Villas offers lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, exercise room, bbq areas, and onsite laundry facilities.

Near 55 and 405 freeways and near John Wayne Airport.

To View the Condo please call: 714-694-5987

To Apply: www.apmlease.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have any available units?
1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have?
Some of 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 currently offering any rent specials?
1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 pet-friendly?
No, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 offer parking?
No, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 does not offer parking.
Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have a pool?
Yes, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 has a pool.
Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have accessible units?
No, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216 does not have units with dishwashers.

