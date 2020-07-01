1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216

Amenities
South Coast Villas Community - COZY CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY !!!!!
Great community living in South Coast Villas...1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, upstairs end-unit has open kitchen, dinning and living areas that look out to the balcony with a nice view of the greenbelt. Newer wood laminate flooring which extends from the living room to the hallway and bedroom. The spacious bedroom features a large walk in closet. A separate full bathroom is off the hallway for guest use, too. South Coast Villas offers lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, exercise room, bbq areas, and onsite laundry facilities.
Near 55 and 405 freeways and near John Wayne Airport.
To View the Condo please call: 714-694-5987
To Apply: www.apmlease.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5672765)