1101 W MacArthur Blvd. #216

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

South Coast Villas Community - COZY CONDO IN A GATED COMMUNITY !!!!!

Great community living in South Coast Villas...1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, upstairs end-unit has open kitchen, dinning and living areas that look out to the balcony with a nice view of the greenbelt. Newer wood laminate flooring which extends from the living room to the hallway and bedroom. The spacious bedroom features a large walk in closet. A separate full bathroom is off the hallway for guest use, too. South Coast Villas offers lush landscaping, 2 pools, spa, exercise room, bbq areas, and onsite laundry facilities.



Near 55 and 405 freeways and near John Wayne Airport.



To View the Condo please call: 714-694-5987



To Apply: www.apmlease.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5672765)