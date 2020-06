Amenities

Location, Location, Location!!! In South Coast Metro, next to South Coast Plaza and ideal location within the community - quiet and near the sports facilities. Charming upper end unit with tile flooring in main area, hallway and bathroom and newer carpet in bedroom. Walk-in closet, tiled bath and shower with a view from the front porch! Amenities include pool, spa, tennis, gym and more in guard gated community.