1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd Available 04/01/20 **** 100% remodeled Studio Condo w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management as a full time activity



- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.



- Approximately 500 S.F. Studio which has entirely been renovated (brand new kitchen cabinetry, brand new double pane windows and patio sliding door, etc.)



- Centrally located next to South Coast Plaza in safe, 24/7 guarded and gated community.



- Newer Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout the Condo and Newer Travertine Porcelain Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom (No Carpet at all)



- Upstairs Unit with Partial Vaulted Ceiling.



- Lots of Natural Light (Large Skylight) and Recessed Lights throughout the Studio.



- Easy Access to Major Freeways (55, 405, 5, 22, 73, etc. . .)



- Very easy to commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .



- No Smoking Unit Please, whether Inside or Outside. No Exceptions.



- All Appliances are Newer: stacked washer/dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Electric Stove and Built-In Microwave.



- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony overlooks a Lush, Quiet Swimming Pool (rarely used) providing lots of Privacy (nobody facing the condo either in the front or back).



- Kitchen with Large Breakfast Bar Open to Living/Dining room Features Brand New Cabinets and Brand Newer Countertop, Faucet, etc...



- Bathroom with Newer Countertop, Newer Sink, Newer Shower Enclosure, Newer Elongated Toilet, New Hotel Style Curved Shower Rod and Brand New Shower/Tub/Bathroom Fixtures.



- Hallway closet with Mirrored Wardrobes next to Bathroom.



- Lots of built-in extra cabinets in the entry (for vacuum cleaner, towels, drapes, etc...)



- Amenities Include Barbecue Areas, Laundry Facilities, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, a Basketball Half Court, a Grass Volley Ball Court, 3 Swimming Pools, 4 Hot Swirl Spas, Workout Gym, and a Recreation Pavilion with Fireplace for Special Events.



- Individual Covered Parking Space for each Unit and Plenty of Open Space/Guest Parking.



- Rent is $1,695 per Month and an Extra $75 for cold and hot water, sewer, gas, trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity at your name)



- Available April 1st.



- Minimum 12 month lease.



- OK with one large pet or two small pets . Please submit first for approval or for your pet exception request.



- For faster response, please submit an online inquiry for further questions or showings. Email inquiries will be answered within 24 hours.



Thank you for your interest!!



Marc



