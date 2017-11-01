All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd

1040 W MacArthur Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
South Coast
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1040 W MacArthur Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd Available 04/01/20 **** 100% remodeled Studio Condo w/all appliances - Pets OK **** - - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Friendly Homeowner who takes good care of his tenants & condos and does property management as a full time activity

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approximately 500 S.F. Studio which has entirely been renovated (brand new kitchen cabinetry, brand new double pane windows and patio sliding door, etc.)

- Centrally located next to South Coast Plaza in safe, 24/7 guarded and gated community.

- Newer Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout the Condo and Newer Travertine Porcelain Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom (No Carpet at all)

- Upstairs Unit with Partial Vaulted Ceiling.

- Lots of Natural Light (Large Skylight) and Recessed Lights throughout the Studio.

- Easy Access to Major Freeways (55, 405, 5, 22, 73, etc. . .)

- Very easy to commute to Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Irvine, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, Garden Grove, Mission Viejo, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .

- No Smoking Unit Please, whether Inside or Outside. No Exceptions.

- All Appliances are Newer: stacked washer/dryer, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Oven, Electric Stove and Built-In Microwave.

- Living Room Sliders onto Balcony overlooks a Lush, Quiet Swimming Pool (rarely used) providing lots of Privacy (nobody facing the condo either in the front or back).

- Kitchen with Large Breakfast Bar Open to Living/Dining room Features Brand New Cabinets and Brand Newer Countertop, Faucet, etc...

- Bathroom with Newer Countertop, Newer Sink, Newer Shower Enclosure, Newer Elongated Toilet, New Hotel Style Curved Shower Rod and Brand New Shower/Tub/Bathroom Fixtures.

- Hallway closet with Mirrored Wardrobes next to Bathroom.

- Lots of built-in extra cabinets in the entry (for vacuum cleaner, towels, drapes, etc...)

- Amenities Include Barbecue Areas, Laundry Facilities, 4 Lighted Tennis Courts, a Basketball Half Court, a Grass Volley Ball Court, 3 Swimming Pools, 4 Hot Swirl Spas, Workout Gym, and a Recreation Pavilion with Fireplace for Special Events.

- Individual Covered Parking Space for each Unit and Plenty of Open Space/Guest Parking.

- Rent is $1,695 per Month and an Extra $75 for cold and hot water, sewer, gas, trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity at your name)

- Available April 1st.

- Minimum 12 month lease.

- OK with one large pet or two small pets . Please submit first for approval or for your pet exception request.

- For faster response, please submit an online inquiry for further questions or showings. Email inquiries will be answered within 24 hours.

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5615152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have any available units?
1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have?
Some of 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd offers parking.
Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd has a pool.
Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040-130 W MacArthur Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine