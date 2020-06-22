All apartments in San Mateo
444 Georgetown Ave

444 Georgetown Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

444 Georgetown Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94402
Northwest Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue
San Mateo

This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo. The home is situated within walking distance to Baywood Elementary School, Borel Middle School, & Aragon High School. There is easy access to Downtown San Mateo, CA 92, and Highway 101.

Home Features Include:

Hardwood floors

Sunny and open living room has built in shelving and wood burning fire place with granite face

Kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes granite counter tops, heated floor, LED and under cabinet lights

Kitchen Appliances include: gas range stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and side by side refrigerator/ freezer

Gorgeous, newly remodeled backyard retreat includes:
- Hot tub and outdoor bed under a spacious redwood pavilion
- Peaceful, private subtropical garden with accent lighting
- Custom-built natural gas fire bowl
- Outdoor grill piped with natural gas
- Mature fruit-bearing trees including meyer lemon, plum, Persian lime Eureka lemon

High-efficiency forced-air furnace

Washer and dryer

On demand water heater

Modern closet organization by California Closets

Gardener included bimonthly

1,370 sq ft.

Available Now
Pets Negotiable
$5200 per month / $5300 security deposit
Renters Insurance Required

Please contact Sarah Pinfold (License #02064900) with Whitley Property Management (License #01350353) at 650-361-1027 for an appointment to view this unit.

(RLNE5854098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Georgetown Ave have any available units?
444 Georgetown Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Mateo, CA.
How much is rent in San Mateo, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Mateo Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Georgetown Ave have?
Some of 444 Georgetown Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Georgetown Ave currently offering any rent specials?
444 Georgetown Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Georgetown Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Georgetown Ave is pet friendly.
Does 444 Georgetown Ave offer parking?
No, 444 Georgetown Ave does not offer parking.
Does 444 Georgetown Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 444 Georgetown Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Georgetown Ave have a pool?
No, 444 Georgetown Ave does not have a pool.
Does 444 Georgetown Ave have accessible units?
No, 444 Georgetown Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Georgetown Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Georgetown Ave has units with dishwashers.
