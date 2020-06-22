444 Georgetown Ave

Amenities
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue
San Mateo
This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo. The home is situated within walking distance to Baywood Elementary School, Borel Middle School, & Aragon High School. There is easy access to Downtown San Mateo, CA 92, and Highway 101.
Home Features Include:
Hardwood floors
Sunny and open living room has built in shelving and wood burning fire place with granite face
Kitchen has been recently remodeled and includes granite counter tops, heated floor, LED and under cabinet lights
Kitchen Appliances include: gas range stove, over the range microwave, dishwasher, and side by side refrigerator/ freezer
Gorgeous, newly remodeled backyard retreat includes:
- Hot tub and outdoor bed under a spacious redwood pavilion
- Peaceful, private subtropical garden with accent lighting
- Custom-built natural gas fire bowl
- Outdoor grill piped with natural gas
- Mature fruit-bearing trees including meyer lemon, plum, Persian lime Eureka lemon
High-efficiency forced-air furnace
Washer and dryer
On demand water heater
Modern closet organization by California Closets
Gardener included bimonthly
1,370 sq ft.
Available Now
Pets Negotiable
$5200 per month / $5300 security deposit
Renters Insurance Required
Please contact Sarah Pinfold (License #02064900) with Whitley Property Management (License #01350353) at 650-361-1027 for an appointment to view this unit.
