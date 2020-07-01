Amenities
848 Viking Lane Available 05/11/20 4 Bedroom House in San Marcos! - Spacious 1524 sq. ft.4 bed/2 bath house in Valley Knolls Community. Kitchen and dining area with tiled flooring. Stainless appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Laminated wood flooring throughout the living room with a fireplace. Master bedroom with high rise ceilings, master bathroom, french doors to the backyard, and mirrored closet. 2 car attached garage with a HE washer and dryer included, Low maintenance yard with landscaper included. Conveniently located with a fenced back yard and access to the community pool and spa. Pets ok with approval. Must see!
