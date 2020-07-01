Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

848 Viking Lane Available 05/11/20 4 Bedroom House in San Marcos! - Spacious 1524 sq. ft.4 bed/2 bath house in Valley Knolls Community. Kitchen and dining area with tiled flooring. Stainless appliances included; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Laminated wood flooring throughout the living room with a fireplace. Master bedroom with high rise ceilings, master bathroom, french doors to the backyard, and mirrored closet. 2 car attached garage with a HE washer and dryer included, Low maintenance yard with landscaper included. Conveniently located with a fenced back yard and access to the community pool and spa. Pets ok with approval. Must see!



DRE 01197438



(RLNE3054847)