Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

799 Kirkwall Dr

799 Kirkwall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

799 Kirkwall Drive, San Marcos, CA 92069

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 03/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in gated community San Marcos - Property Id: 216632

Moving to Hawaii and looking to put our beautiful home on the market for rent. We lived here for 2 years and spent a lot of time and money upgrading this house. From hardwood floors Throughout the entire house and new appliances (LG fridge, LG dishwasher, Samsung washer/dryer) to new AC, Solar and tons palm and fruit trees, this home is move in ready. Never get locked out with keypad entry access. Ring home security and front camera doorbell included. Enjoy the privacy of corner unit, safety of gated community and convenient park right across the street. 2 car garage and driveway can park up to 6 cars. Tons of guest street parking as well. No smoking! Cats and Small dogs (20lbs or less) Approved. Enjoy Great Mountain View's all around. Gardener included, HOA and electricity also included. Willing to rent furnished $4700 or unfurnished $4200. I have had several offers for purchase, however I'm only looking to rent for now. This is a must see and will go very quickly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216632
Property Id 216632

(RLNE5519559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 799 Kirkwall Dr have any available units?
799 Kirkwall Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Marcos, CA.
How much is rent in San Marcos, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Marcos Rent Report.
What amenities does 799 Kirkwall Dr have?
Some of 799 Kirkwall Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 799 Kirkwall Dr currently offering any rent specials?
799 Kirkwall Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 799 Kirkwall Dr pet-friendly?
No, 799 Kirkwall Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Marcos.
Does 799 Kirkwall Dr offer parking?
Yes, 799 Kirkwall Dr offers parking.
Does 799 Kirkwall Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 799 Kirkwall Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 799 Kirkwall Dr have a pool?
No, 799 Kirkwall Dr does not have a pool.
Does 799 Kirkwall Dr have accessible units?
No, 799 Kirkwall Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 799 Kirkwall Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 799 Kirkwall Dr has units with dishwashers.

