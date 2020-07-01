799 Kirkwall Dr

Amenities

Moving to Hawaii and looking to put our beautiful home on the market for rent. We lived here for 2 years and spent a lot of time and money upgrading this house. From hardwood floors Throughout the entire house and new appliances (LG fridge, LG dishwasher, Samsung washer/dryer) to new AC, Solar and tons palm and fruit trees, this home is move in ready. Never get locked out with keypad entry access. Ring home security and front camera doorbell included. Enjoy the privacy of corner unit, safety of gated community and convenient park right across the street. 2 car garage and driveway can park up to 6 cars. Tons of guest street parking as well. No smoking! Cats and Small dogs (20lbs or less) Approved. Enjoy Great Mountain View's all around. Gardener included, HOA and electricity also included. Willing to rent furnished $4700 or unfurnished $4200. I have had several offers for purchase, however I'm only looking to rent for now. This is a must see and will go very quickly.

